Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, two friends from high school who bonded over their mutual love of computer science. Gates dropped out of college after his sophomore year at Harvard so he and Allen could focus on adapting BASIC, a popular programming language, for use on early personal computers.

By 1978, the company's year-end sales were over $1 million.

Information technology IBM hired Microsoft in 1980 to develop a non-exclusive operating system for its first personal computer. That system became MS-DOS, one of Microsoft's most profitable products ever. MS-DOS was used in all IBM computers at the time and also became the go-to operating system for almost every PC on the market.

Microsoft waited 11 years before going public, primarily because Gates wanted to retain as much control of the company as possible. It helped that Microsoft was so profitable that it didn't need outside money in order to grow.

Since Gates had begun selling shares and offering stock options to prospective employees in order to entice top talent, though, Microsoft President and Chief Operating Officer Jon A. Shirley projected that, by 1987, enough people would own Microsoft stock that the company would be forced to register with the SEC. Gates finally acquiesced to the idea of an initial public offering because the IPO would create a much wider, more liquid market for the company's shares.