Amazon and Alphabet set to lose more than $120 billion combined in market value

  • Amazon is set to lose roughly $78 billion in market capitalization based on premarket price moves.
  • Google-parent Alphabet is poised to shed roughly $42 billion.
  • The movement may also catapult longtime tech titan Microsoft back ahead of Amazon in terms of size. Amazon surpassed the software company in early 2018.
Amazon and Alphabet were set to erase a combined $121 billion in market capitalization Friday as investors punished the popular technology companies after both fell short of Wall Street's revenue expectations in the third quarter.

Jeff Bezos' mammoth e-commerce company plunged 9 percent in premarket trading on the week's final day of trading, set to lose roughly $78 billion. Google-parent Alphabet, down 5 percent before the bell, was poised to shed about $42 billion.

Both companies reported third-quarter financial results Thursday evening that underwhelmed investors. While both giants reported profits that exceed expectations, Alphabet and Amazon both missed analyst estimates on top-line revenue growth.

Alphabet reported earnings per share of $13.06 on revenue of $33.7 billion, while Amazon posted EPS of $5.75 and generated $56.6 billion in sales.

The latest glimpse into the financial health of two of the globe's largest companies has renewed a sell-off in the so-called "FANG" stocks, the unofficial name of the group of stocks Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google. Now synonymous with big technology as a whole, the collective barring Amazon has underperformed the broader market over the past three months.

Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix have all lost roughly 14 percent since late July, while the S&P 500 has shed 4.6 percent. Amazon has lost 1.4 percent since then. Friday's price movement pushes Amazon further away from a $1 trillion market cap, a feat it briefly achieved on Sept. 4. That milestone has only been clinched by one other publicly traded American company: Apple.

The movement may also catapult longtime tech titan Microsoft back ahead of Amazon in terms of size. Amazon surpassed the software company in early 2018.

