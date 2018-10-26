Amazon and Alphabet set to lose more than $120 billion combined in market value

Amazon and Alphabet were set to erase a combined $121 billion in market capitalization Friday as investors punished the popular technology companies after both fell short of Wall Street's revenue expectations in the third quarter.

Jeff Bezos' mammoth e-commerce company plunged 9 percent in premarket trading on the week's final day of trading, set to lose roughly $78 billion. Google-parent Alphabet, down 5 percent before the bell, was poised to shed about $42 billion.

Both companies reported third-quarter financial results Thursday evening that underwhelmed investors. While both giants reported profits that exceed expectations, Alphabet and Amazon both missed analyst estimates on top-line revenue growth.

Alphabet reported earnings per share of $13.06 on revenue of $33.7 billion, while Amazon posted EPS of $5.75 and generated $56.6 billion in sales.

The latest glimpse into the financial health of two of the globe's largest companies has renewed a sell-off in the so-called "FANG" stocks, the unofficial name of the group of stocks Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google. Now synonymous with big technology as a whole, the collective barring Amazon has underperformed the broader market over the past three months.