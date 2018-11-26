Giordano's sixth-generation company supplies truffles to 68 countries and thousands of restaurants. In the U.S. they cater to 1,200 restaurants.

During white truffle season in fall and early winter, Urbani supplies about 400 pounds of white truffles to United States each week, with 10 percent sold at retail and 90 percent to restaurants. (He declined to share how many total pounds Urbani ships around the world.) In 2015, an exceptionally good year for white truffles, Giordano says the company sold about 3,000 kilos or 6,614 pounds of white truffles in the U.S. alone.

Done4NY has 200 truffle hunters in Italy and France to help supply its 500 restaurant clients around New York City. This summer, the company imported about 100 pounds of the black summer truffles per week on average. Bassi and Sparvoli say they pick up a new batch of truffles from John F Kennedy International Airport every other day, all year round.

"Purchasing in Italy and France is very tough because we need steady connections. The world of selling is tough because of the competition," Bassi says.

And it's not the money-maker you might imagine at these prices, according to Sparvoli: "You would be surprised by how low the margins are for us because they are expensive for everybody" (though she declines to disclose what those margins are).

The good news, Sparvoli says, is that the rainy spring (in Europe) bodes well for this year's black and white winter truffle season.

"Now we are experiencing high quality and low price, about 35 percent less than last year," she says. "We don't have limits on how much we can import this year. The problem is if we can find the clients to buy them."

