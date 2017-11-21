This $76,000 Thanksgiving dinner is the most expensive in America—here's what you get

At the Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City, you can experience America's most extravagant Thanksgiving — it might just set you back a bit.

The restaurant is offering a $76,000 Thanksgiving package that is so over-the-top, it's hard to imagine ever going back to a home-cooked meal. To put the cost in perspective, it's about $16,000 more than the median U.S. household income, according to the Census Bureau.

"What we focused on is using the most expensive ingredients that we possibly could find from all over the world," explains Marc Sherry, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother Greg. "Not only is this a culinary extravaganza, it's a cornucopia of inedible amenities."



The restaurant started offering the concept three years ago at a price of $35,000, but has added something different each year. A Thanksgiving dinner in 2015 featured a 2-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring hidden in the stuffing at the base of the turkey, which one customer used to propose to his girlfriend at the restaurant.