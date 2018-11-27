Uber CEO: It's time for tech founders 'to take responsibility for the content on your platform' 

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi appears to be doing some soul-searching amid the ongoing public backlash against Silicon Valley over issues ranging from data privacy to online harassment and misinformation.
Khosrowshahi himself is among the Silicon Valley CEOs dealing with that backlash, as he tries to rebuild Uber's reputation following a string of scandals at the massive ride-sharing company, which reportedly could be valued as highly as $120 billion in an IPO next year.
In a recent interview with CNN, Khosrowshahi talked about the idea of reinvention as well as the need for America's tech leaders to learn to "take responsibility" for what happens on the tech platforms they are running, which could include anything from monitoring offensive or misleading posts on a social media site to cracking down on sexual harassment and assaults committed by Uber drivers or passengers.
Tech companies need to abandon their previous laissez-faire approach to policing their own platforms, Khosrowshahi tells CNN. "I think the hypothesis in the past was we're building a platform and there are good people and bad people, and we're not responsible for what they do on the platform," he said in the interview. "We didn't wanna be responsible because we don't wanna be the censor. We don't wanna tell you what to say... It was an ethical decision."