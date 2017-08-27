Uber chooses Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to be new chief

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been chosen to be Uber's new chief executive, sources told CNBC.

That decision concluded Uber's long search to replace former CEO Travis Kalanick, who stepped down in June following a shareholder revolt.

Recode reported that Khosrowshahi, an Iranian American businessman, is considered the "truce" choice for the board, which saw ugly infighting in recent weeks between Kalanick and major investor Benchmark Capital. Earlier this month, Benchmark said it was suing Kalanick on claims of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract.

Benchmark was reportedly backing Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman for the top job at Uber, while General Electric boss Jeffrey Immelt was also a front-runner to lead the troubled start-up. Immelt dropped out of the race over the weekend.

Amid weeks of breathless reporting on the decision for Uber's top spot, Khosrowshahi didn't make headlines. After he was announced, some deemed him the dark horse candidate.

Khosrowshahi has been at the helm of Expedia since 2005. He has been credited with expanding Expedia's global presence through several online travel booking brands, which include Expedia.com, Hotels.com and Hotwire.

As Uber's new leader, he will walk into a situation that would test even the most seasoned CEO: A $70 billion company fending off chaos on all sides.

The company's ride-hailing business has suffered a series of complications — sexual harassment allegations, a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, political pressure, tussles with regulators, a legal battle with Alphabet, alleged distribution of a rape victim's medical records, a report of drug use, unflattering videos and emails from the former CEO, mergers, an exploding car, steep losses and infighting among investors — just to name a few.

Another hurdle is the former CEO. Travis Kalanick may no longer have an operating role in his company, but as a key player in Uber's origin, he has a seat on the board, 10 percent of stock and 16 percent of voting rights in Uber, according to legal filings.