Former GE boss Jeff Immelt just took himself out of the running for Uber CEO

Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt, who had reportedly been one of three final candidates for the vacant CEO spot at Uber, just tweeted that he's not going to take the job:

The CEO search has reached a new level of intensity in recent days as Uber's board has been meeting on and off since Friday to decide on a replacement for Travis Kalanick, who stepped down in June under pressure from Benchmark, a top Uber investor.

HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman has also been under consideration. Even though she took herself out of the running with a similar tweet in July, Benchmark and other investors have still been searching for a way to return her into the running, as CNBC first reported last week.

There's also a mysterious third candidate under consideration, but nobody has reported who that person is. Business Insider on Friday reported that Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy was on the list, but Amazon has since denied it.

The board is expected to make its decision this weekend.