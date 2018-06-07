Uber CEO: What scares me the most is how much the company depends on me

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company is too dependent on him.

And that makes him nervous.

At the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on May 30, Recode's Kara Swisher asked the tech executive, "What's the thing that scares you the most, right now, as CEO?"

"What scares me the most is that the company's too dependent on me making decisions," Khosrowshahi responded.

"When a decision has to come to me, it's a failure, because then the team doesn't know what to do," the CEO says.

Khosrowshahi took over the role of Uber CEO in August 2017, replacing controversial founder Travis Kalanick. Prior to becoming the CEO of Uber, Khosrowshahi was the CEO of travel website Expedia, a position he'd held since 2005.