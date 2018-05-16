    ×

    Uber CEO Khosrowshahi is rolling out a series of ads to save its reputation and market share

    • Uber is deploying its top executive Dara Khosrowshahi in a series of national commercials.
    • The shorter of two commercials features Khosrowshahi dispensing wisdom from his father and vowing that under his leadership, Uber will be a "much, much better service."
    • Lyft earlier this week said it now claims more than a third of the U.S. ride-sharing market.
    Dara Kowsrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., looks on following an event in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Uber is deploying its top executive Dara Khosrowshahi in a series of national commercials — a rare Silicon Valley CEO spot appearance — to improve its reputation and, likely, its market share from rival Lyft.

    The shorter of two commercials features Khosrowshahi dispensing wisdom from his father and vowing that under his leadership, Uber will be a "much, much better service."

    Khosrowshahi took over the top spot at Uber last year after its embattled founder Travis Kalanick was ousted. He's become the face of Uber's turnaround in the months since, promising to deliver better rides for users and better working conditions for drivers.

    "Moving forward, it's time to move in a new direction. And I want you to know just how excited I am to write Uber's next chapter," Khosrowshahi says in the longer, 60-second commercial.

    Khosrowshahi's had to battle back from the days of the #DeleteUber movement, that Lyft executives have said contributed to one of the rival ride-sharing service's biggest growth weeks in company history.

    Lyft earlier this week said it now claims more than a third of the U.S. ride-sharing market.

    Khosrowshahi has prioritized ride safety, worker rights and better public relations since taking over. Uber said Tuesday it was ending forced arbitration for claims of sexual misconduct.