Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company is on track for a 2019 IPO

Uber is on track to go public in 2019, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC.

"We're in a good position in terms of the company's profile, in terms of profitability and margins continue to get better," Khosrowshahi told CNBC's Carl Quintanilla at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Khosrowshahi added that Uber has a "very strong balance sheet."

"I do think that we're on track in 2019 for an IPO," he said. "Lots of things can happen in the world but we have a reasonable buffer as well, so I think we're in a pretty good spot."