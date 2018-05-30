Warren Buffett reportedly offered to invest $3 billion in Uber, but the deal died

Warren Buffett offered Uber a $3 billion investment earlier this year, but the talks eventually crumbled, according to a Bloomberg report.

The offer came shortly after Japanese investment giant SoftBank secured its own stake in the ride-sharing company in January, the news site reported citing anonymous sources.

SoftBank bought in at a valuation of $48 billion, a discount from the $66 billion that Uber was once said to be worth. Uber last week announced first quarter results and a tender offer that nudges its valuation past $60 billion.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and the legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway disagreed on the terms and size of the deal, according to the report, so Uber tried to talk Buffett into a smaller stake.

The company has been in the middle of a reputational turnaround since its controversial founder Travis Kalanick was ousted last year. Khosrowshahi has emphasized rider safety, driver rights and better governmental relations in his 10 months as CEO.

A Berkshire investment would have served as something of a stamp of approval for Uber ahead of an eventual IPO. Buffett sent Apple's stock soaring earlier this month when he revealed a massive stake in the hardware giant.

Uber, Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett did not immediately return CNBC's requests for comment.

Read the full Bloomberg report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.