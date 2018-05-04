Apple hits all-time high on news of Buffett buying 75 million shares

Apple hit a new all-time high on Friday, briefly surpassing its previous high of $183.50 — pushed higher by news that Warren Buffett bought 75 million shares in the first quarter.

The stock is now roughly $20 per share short of a $1 trillion market cap.

Buffett is in Omaha for the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, and he hasn't been shy about his bull case for Apple.

The legendary tech investor revealed his firm's massive stake in Apple and said obsessing over iPhone X sales in the near term "totally misses the point" on the stock. Buffett's comments pushed Apple ahead of the rest of the tech sector and overall market.

The Dow dropped 100 points after the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red — but Apple traded nearly 4 percent up at its peak.

"I don't think he's done. I think the numbers of the investment in Apple are going to go higher and maybe even significantly higher," said David Rolfe, CIO of Wedgewood Partners, which counts Berkshire and Apple as its two largest holdings.

Apple currently accounts for about a quarter of Buffett's portfolio, Rolfe told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," but he wouldn't be surprised to see that increase to a third or even half of the portfolio.

Buffett told CNBC he'd been buying a lot of stock in the first quarter, but not across the board. He revealed Berkshire had sold completely out of IBM and said he is not looking to buy General Electric.

He also spoke to broader economic growth and commented on a rare activist move to block the board nominations of building materials company USG.