Warren Buffett: US economic growth is stronger than the 2% or so average since the financial crisis

Warren Buffett, billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, believes the economy is growing faster than 2 percent.

"The last seven or eight years have averaged 2 percent roughly," he pointed out in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick that aired on Friday. "It's stronger than that right now."

But he said, "There's no way to calibrate it. They [the government] have their own problems with seasonal adjustments in the first quarter."

The Commerce Department last week reported in its initial look at first-quarter U.S. economic activity that growth slowed to a 2.3 percent annual rate. The economy grew at a 2.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter.