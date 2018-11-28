Meet the 26-year-old who could become the first World Chess champ from America since 1972 

It's been 46 years since America took home the World Chess Championship. Today, 26-year-old Fabiano Caruana could change that.

Caruana is competing in the World Chess Championship for the very first time and he's up against Magnus Carlsen, a Norwegian chess prodigy who's hoping to make today's match his sixth consecutive win.

The two millennial chess grandmasters have gone head-to-head in 12 championship games over the past three weeks, and have tied each one. If Caruana wins today's final match in London, he'll be the first U.S. player to win since the late Brooklyn-native Bobby Fischer took home the title in 1972.