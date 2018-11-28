Procrastinators often self-criticize, says Li, but negative self-talk will hold you back. In moments when you want to berate yourself for poor planning or how you've handled your time, be kind instead. Be patient with yourself as you make new changes, reminding yourself you are a work in progress. She even suggests you take the opportunity to indulge in the humor in the situation you created for yourself and find a reason to smile.

"Really, we have no limits except those that we impose on ourselves," she adds. "The negative thoughts will always be there, but we need to know that we can quickly return to the positive view of things."

