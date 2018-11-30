Genius and affordable gifts for hard-to-please people 

There's always someone on your holiday gift list who's hard to please. Here are gifts that will satisfy, even delight, the pickiest, Grinchiest and fanciest of people.
For picky types...
New York City pizza delivery — anywhere in the country
Buy it now: Roberta's on Goldbelly.com, with packages starting at $69
Who doesn't love pizza? Goldbelly delivers Brooklyn's famous Roberta's pizza nationwide. The legendary restaurant is often named as some of the best pizza in the borough and the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z have reportedly dined there.
An Amex gift card
Buy it now: American Express personal gift cards, starting at $25
No one's going to turn down money, so just let them buy whatever they want themselves. You can even have a custom message printed on the gift card if you want to make it a little more personal.
For the Grinch on your list...
A book packed with photos of adorable puppies or cats
Buy it now: "The Dogist Puppies," $17
Buy it now: "Cats on Catnip," $12.75
I dare anyone who gets one of these books not to smile. These are truly some of the most adorable puppies and funniest cats you've ever seen.
For fancy people...
The best robe ever
Buy it now: Kashwere signature shawl collar robe, $155
I discovered this robe while staying at the QT hotel in Sydney, Australia. It's so deliciously plush and cozy that I actually bought one at the hotel front desk before leaving. And the queen of gifting, Oprah Winfrey, loved this robe so much she gave one to each member of her Harpo staff in 2005.
A spa for your smartphone
Buy it now: PhoneSoap smartphone sanitizer, $59.95
This device uses UV light to kill the germs on your "Petri dish" of smartphone. It also has acoustic amplifiers so you can still listen to music or hear your phone's alarm while cleaning it.
Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so, in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.