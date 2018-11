Buy it Nov. 26: Tazo Experiences

Price: $3.99

On Cyber Monday, Tazo Tea is selling a limited number of once-in-a-lifetime experiences in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Austin — each for the price of a box of tea, $3.99. The adventures up for grabs will be a candlelight dinner in the catacombs beneath Old St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan; a balloon ride over Miami with a photographer to help you capture the perfect photo; hors d'oeuvres and cocktails on a steam train ride through canyons in Austin; and a tightrope walking lesson on a hilltop ropes course with ocean views in Los Angeles.

The exact number of tickets available will vary by experience, but Tazo is offering approximately 100 spots total on a first come, first served basis starting Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. EST.