6 foods you should never buy at Whole Foods

Though Amazon purchased Whole Foods over a year ago, prices at the high-end grocery chain haven't come down (though Prime members can get 10 percent off). A cart of groceries at Whole Foods containing about 60 items cost $197, according a recent research report from Morgan Stanley, about 15 percent higher than a conventional grocery store: The same grocery items at Kroger cost $153.

"Generally speaking, the perimeter of Whole Foods Markets are usually much more expensive, but quality is also deemed better, too," says Chuck Grom, Managing Director of Gordon Haskett Research Advisors, who analyzes pricing trends at Whole Foods and other retailers.

Even so, you should really only shop at Whole Foods for specialty items you can't find elsewhere, or if a certain product is on sale, Cindy Livesey, author of "Living Rich with Coupons," tells CNBC Make It. "It's a very expensive store and their prices on the majority of their items are way higher than you can get anywhere else."

Here are the top six foods experts say you shouldn't bother buying at Whole Foods.