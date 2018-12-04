Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Warren Buffett agree on this key point about taxes

Last year, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, was working as a waitress at a restaurant near Union Square in New York City. Warren Buffett is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and, according to Forbes, he's worth $87.4 billion.

It may seem like the two would have little in common, but they have a similar take on the subject of taxes.

"Taxes should respect a person's station in life, including working people + parents. It's ludicrous that we tax Warren Buffet[t]'s secretary more than we tax him — and he has said as much," tweeted Ocasio-Cortez. "Sensible + conscientious people of all incomes want a fair society."

The 29-year-old included a link to a CNN article from 2013 that quotes an interview Buffett did with CNBC, in which he says that he is probably "the lowest paying taxpayer in the office" at Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett, who's long been vocal on the subject, explained that even if the marginal tax rate rose for wealthy wage earners, because much of his wealth comes from investment gains he would still pay a lower percentage in taxes than his secretary.

During the 2012 State of the Union address, Buffett's then-secretary Debbie Bosanek was seated next to Michelle Obama when President Barack Obama said,"Right now, Warren Buffett pays a lower tax rate than his secretary."