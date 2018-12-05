If you have a flexible spending account, or FSA, time is running out to spend down your balance.

FSAs, which are typically offered as a benefit through your employer, give you the option of putting money directly from your paycheck, tax-free, into an account so they can be used to pay medical-related expenses throughout the year. The max contribution this year was $2,650 per person.

You may not even remember signing up for a plan but, if you contact HR, you can find out your status. Your employer may partner with an administrator like WageWorks or ProBenefits, which will have an online portal that allows you to check your balance 24/7.

FSA plans are common. This year, 68 percent of companies reported offering them to employees, according to the annual Employee Benefits Survey administered by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

But there are some restrictions: For one, you can't just let the money continue to pile up. You're supposed to spend what you put in within the calendar year. If you don't, you might have to surrender the cash. Usually employers keep any unused funds and use the money to cover costs associated with the administration of the FSA program.

"Generally, people lose FSA funds because they don't understand what expenses are eligible or what their deadlines are," says Jeremy Miller, CEO and founder of FSAstore.com.