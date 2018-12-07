Anarghya Vardhana is used to being one of the youngest people in the room. At age 17, she published a math theorem. At age 28, she made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, in the Venture Capital category.

And today, at 30 years old, Vardhana is the youngest partner at Maveron, the consumer-focused venture capital firm founded in 1998 by Dan Levitan and Howard Schultz.

She joined the firm in 2015 as a senior associate, after holding operations and product management roles at Google and several Silicon Valley-based startups. Initially, Vardhana tells CNBC Make It, she was skeptical of venture capital firms, because she "felt like a lot of the recognition in venture capital went to young white men who went to top-tier schools."

But, she says, "I soon learned from a bunch of friends and mentors in this space that the beauty of venture capital is that you can make it your own, and there is a lot of opportunity to learn and develop."

Vardhana shares her top three tips for anyone interested in building a successful career, in tech or any field: