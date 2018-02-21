VISIT CNBC.COM

Closing The Gap

The top 10 cities for women in tech in 2018

Getty Images

On average, women are still paid 20 percent less than their male counterparts across many industries.

But in some high-paying sectors, such as tech, women are not only paid less than men, but also underrepresented in the field altogether.

In Google's 2017 Diversity Report, the company revealed that women make up just 31 percent of their overall workforce. When looking specifically at tech roles within the company, women hold just 20 percent of those positions, up from 17 percent three years ago. Outside of Google and across the tech industry as a whole, PayScale reports that women women make up just 21 percent of executive level positions.

To spotlight what cities provide the most opportunities for women who want to work in STEM, personal finance company SmartAsset released its list of Best Cities for Women in Tech in 2018.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SmartAsset looked at gender pay gap, income after housing costs, women's representation in the workforce and employment growth to rank the cities below:

1. Washington, D.C.

Gender pay gap: 91 percent

Income after housing costs: $56,188

Tech jobs held by women: 38.5 percent

Four-year employment growth: 33 percent

2. Kansas City, Missouri

Gender pay gap: 102 percent

Income after housing costs: $57,386

Tech jobs held by women: 26.5 percent

Four-year employment growth: 16 percent

3. Baltimore, Maryland

Gender pay gap: 86 percent

Income after housing costs: $53,322

Tech jobs held by women: 31.9 percent

Four-year employment growth: 36 percent

4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Gender pay gap: 94 percent

Income after housing costs: $49,099

Tech jobs held by women: 31.7 percent

Four-year employment growth: 19 percent

5. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Gender pay gap: 96 percent

Income after housing costs: $53,181

Tech jobs held by women: 28.2 percent

Four-year employment growth: 8 percent

6. (tie) St. Paul, Minnesota

Gender pay gap: 89 percent

Income after housing costs: $49,300

Tech jobs held by women: 26.4 percent

Four-year employment growth: 41 percent

Henryk Sadura | Getty Images

6. (tie) Arlington, Virginia

Gender pay gap: 83 percent

Income after housing costs: $58,253

Tech jobs held by women: 33.1 percent

Four-year employment growth: 14 percent

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

Gender pay gap: 99 percent

Income after housing costs: $42,045

Tech jobs held by women: 36.3 percent

Four-year employment growth: 20 percent

9. New York, New York

Gender pay gap: 88 percent

Income after housing costs: $55,377

Tech jobs held by women: 26.4 percent

Four-year employment growth: 17 percent

10. Indianapolis, Indiana

Gender pay gap: 99 percent

Income after housing costs: $50,894

Tech jobs held by women: 26.3 percent

Four-year employment growth: 12 percent

