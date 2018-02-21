The top 10 cities for women in tech in 2018

On average, women are still paid 20 percent less than their male counterparts across many industries.

But in some high-paying sectors, such as tech, women are not only paid less than men, but also underrepresented in the field altogether.

In Google's 2017 Diversity Report, the company revealed that women make up just 31 percent of their overall workforce. When looking specifically at tech roles within the company, women hold just 20 percent of those positions, up from 17 percent three years ago. Outside of Google and across the tech industry as a whole, PayScale reports that women women make up just 21 percent of executive level positions.

To spotlight what cities provide the most opportunities for women who want to work in STEM, personal finance company SmartAsset released its list of Best Cities for Women in Tech in 2018.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SmartAsset looked at gender pay gap, income after housing costs, women's representation in the workforce and employment growth to rank the cities below: