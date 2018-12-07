These are the hottest travel destinations for 2019, from Savannah to Singapore

A new year means new opportunities to tick off the destinations on your bucket list. So, where are people headed?

American Express recently revealed the top trending travel destinations for 2019, based on its year-over-year (2017 versus 2018), proprietary American Express Travel 2018 booking data for trips being booked for 2019. While a few of the usual tourist hot spots — like Tuscany and the Bahamas — made the list, there were a number of surprising, far-flung locations people are jetting off to. Another twist? The two American cities that snagged spots aren't New York City or Los Angeles.

These are the top trending travel destinations for 2019, according to American Express.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is widely-known as a vacation hot spot. Rich in history, culture and delicious food, this beachside city experienced a 26 percent year-over-year booking increase among American Express cardmembers.

Doha, Qatar

Bookings to Doha, Qatar were up 31 percent among AMEX cardmembers year-over-year, making it a trending destination for 2019. The city is known for its art scene (the Museum of Islamic Art is located here), as well as its dynamic architecture.

Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany has certainly earned its spot on AMEX's list of trending destinations for 2019; bookings were up a whopping 62 percent year-over-year. Hamburg touts Germany's biggest port, is the country's second-largest city, and has everything from a fun nightlife scene to beautiful architecture.

Marrakech, Morocco

With bookings up an impressive 89 percent year-over-year among AMEX cardmembers, Marrakech, Morocco is a trending destination for 2019. Marrakech oozes with culture and art and is certainly a sight to see, with beautiful palaces, gardens and museums.

New Zealand

Beautiful New Zealand is known for breathtaking views of forests, mountains, lakes, beaches and fjords. Bookings to New Zealand among AMEX cardmembers were up 25 percent year-over-year, making this hot spot a trending destination for 2019.

Nassau, Bahamas

Every year, vacationers flock to the Bahamas for some fun in the sun, and 2019 is shaping up to be no different: Cardmember bookings were up 63 percent year-over-year to Nassau, Bahamas.

Savannah, Georgia, U.S.

Savannah, Georgia, beat out major metros like New York City and Los Angeles as one of the only cities in the United States to crack AMEX's trending destinations for 2019. Savannah experienced a 95 percent year-over-year increase in bookings. This southern city is rich in history, art and culture, and has even been lauded as one of the most romantic cities in the U.S.

Singapore

Many people must have gotten the travel bug for Singapore after seeing the hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians," which takes place in the island country. Bookings to Singapore among AMEX cardmembers were up 24 percent, year-over-year. Singapore offers everything from eye-popping botanical gardens to Michelin-starred food stalls.

Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany, Italy, is a favorite among tourists, and 2019 will likely be no different. The iconic city experienced a 25 percent year-over-year spike in bookings among AMEX cardmembers. Tuscany offers renowned food and wine, as well as stunning landscapes and architecture.

Washington, D.C., U.S.

The second U.S. city to snag a spot on AMEX's list of 2019 trending destinations is none other than Washington, D.C. The nation's capital boasts a 21 percent year-over-year increase in bookings among AMEX cardmembers.

