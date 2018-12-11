Feeling stressed at work? Try learning something new 

It turns out old dogs can (and should) learn new tricks.

A recent study by the Harvard Business Review found that engaging in learning activities and tasks at work was a better buffer against stress, anxiety and unethical behavior than relaxing activities, such as taking a break.

People who make time to learn are also significantly happier at work than those who don't. But learning new things is also easier said than done, according to Brad Staats, professor of operations at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, and author of "Never Stop Learning: Stay Relevant, Reinvent Yourself, and Thrive."

"We are bad at learning, we end up being our own worst enemy," Staats tells CNBC Make It. Luckily, he says we have the power to change our behavior towards learning. To become a better learner and reap the benefits of expanding your mind and skill set for life, here's what Staats recommends: