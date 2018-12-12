VISIT CNBC.COM

17 fast-growing jobs that pay over $100,000

Monty Rakusen | Cultura | Getty Images

When it comes to choosing a career path, you don't have to choose between a fast-growing industry and a high salary.

Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC Make It has rounded up 17 jobs that are experiencing "rapid growth," which means that they have a projected employment increase of 10 percent or more between 2016 and 2026. They all pay a median annual salary of more than $100,000 a year.

If you're considering your next career move, check out these 17 fast-growing, high-paying occupations.

Astronomer

Median annual salary: $100,590
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Actuary

Median annual salary: $101,560
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 15 percent or higher

Mathematician

Median annual salary: $103,010
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 15 percent or higher

Law teacher, postsecondary

Median annual salary: $104,910
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Physicist

Median annual salary: $118,830
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 15 percent or higher

Water resource specialist

Median annual salary: $118,970
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Natural sciences manager

Median annual salary: $118,970
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Financial manager

Median annual salary: $125,080
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 15 percent or higher

This is the surprising job John Legend had in his 20s – and what it taught him about life
Treasurer

Median annual salary: $125,080
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 15 percent or higher

Marketing manager

Median annual salary: $132,230
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Petroleum engineer

Median annual salary: $132,280
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 15 percent or higher

Internist

Median annual salary: $192,930
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 15 percent or higher

Kevin O'Leary: This is the major you should be choosing if you're going to college
Family and general practitioner

Median annual salary: $198,740
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Radiologist

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Hospitalist

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Nuclear medicine physician

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

Pathologist

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected growth, 2016 to 2026: 10 percent to 14 percent

