15 in-demand jobs that pay over $100,000

Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC Make It has rounded up 15 jobs that have a "bright outlook," meaning that they have a projected employment increase of 10 percent or more between 2016 and 2026, or generate more than 100,000 expected job openings within that period.

And they tend to pay more than $100,000 a year.

If you're deciding on your next career move, check out these 15 high-paying jobs for which prospects are good: