15 in-demand jobs that pay over $100,000

 Westend61 | Getty Images

Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC Make It has rounded up 15 jobs that have a "bright outlook," meaning that they have a projected employment increase of 10 percent or more between 2016 and 2026, or generate more than 100,000 expected job openings within that period.

And they tend to pay more than $100,000 a year.

If you're deciding on your next career move, check out these 15 high-paying jobs for which prospects are good:

Actuary

Median annual salary: $101,560
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 2,100

Nurse practitioner

Median annual salary: $103,880
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 14,400

Anesthesiologist assistant

Median annual salary: $104,860
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 10,600

Physician assistant

Median annual salary: $104,860
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 10,600

Software developer, systems software

Median annual salary: $107,600
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 32,900

Optometrist

Median annual salary: $110,300
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 2,000

Computer and information systems manager

Median annual salary: $139,220
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 32,500

Dentist

Median annual salary: $151,440
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 6,400

Nurse anesthetist

Median annual salary: $165,120
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 2,800

Psychiatrist

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 1,100

Ophthalmologists

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 14,300

Sports medicine physician

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 14,300

Dermatologist

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 14,300

Surgeon

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 1,900

Obstetrician and gynecologist

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected number of job openings, 2016 to 2026: 900

