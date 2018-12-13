The ancient 2,500-year-old meditation technique Dorsey chose, Vipassana, is not the calming, relaxing practice most people envision when they think of meditation.

"That's not vipassana," tweeted Dorsey last week. Vipassana, according to Dorsey, was designed to cut connections between craving pleasure or avoiding pain.

Sitting cross-legged on a concrete floor will become painful in 30 to 45 minutes, he said, but not moving or changing your posture can help you better understand your potential and capabilities. Tweeted Dorsey, "It's extremely painful and demanding physical and mental work."

Dorsey stayed at Dhamma Mahimã, a free vipassana center in Pyin Oo Lwin, Myanmar. For the duration of his stay, Dorsey slept in a basic room with nothing but a bed with a pillow and no mattress.

While there, he couldn't read, write, exercise or listen to music. He didn't consume intoxicants or meat, and both talking and eye contact were also discouraged.

While challenging, it's a practice he considers essential. Dorsey spent 10 days through Christmas and New Year's last year practicing vipassana, as well. "The time I take away to do this gives so much back to me and my work," he said.