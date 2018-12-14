Date: January 6th, 2018

Ticket sold at: Reed's Ferry Market in Merrimack, New Hampshire

Amount won: $559 million

Amount received: One-time cash payment of $264 million after taxes

New Hampshire is home to the first lottery in the country and this year, one anonymous winner won a mind boggling $559 million prize — the largest Powerball jackpot in state history. The winner chose to anonymously accept her prize as a one-time cash payment of $264 million after taxes through the Good Karma Family 2018 Nominee Trust facilitated by the law firm of Shaheen & Gordon.

The winner donated a combined $250,000 to Girls Inc. of New Hampshire and three state chapters of End 68 Hours of Hunger.

"We recognize the tremendous interest this prize has generated but hope you appreciate our client's desire to maintain a sense of normalcy by keeping her name confidential," said William Shaheen, trustee of the Good Karma trust at a press event in Concord, New Hampshire, in March. "What little I can say, is that she and her family have had a longstanding commitment to their community and are thrilled to be able to enhance their impact through targeted philanthropy for generations to come."

The generous winner later sued the New Hampshire state lottery commission in order to protect her identity.