Courtesy of the New York Lottery
Nandlall Mangal, from Staten Island accepts his check from the New York Lottery.
Steven Nickell from Salem, Oregon, is a regular Lottery player. He usually purchases some tickets and scans them when he goes to lunch, but accidentally kept a $150 million lottery ticket in his wallet for two weeks before checking the results.
When he finally scanned his ticket, the clerk told him he had won over $600 and that tickets worth over that amount must be officially claimed at the Lottery office.
"When the clerk told me that wins over $600 have to go to the Lottery office, I thought I could buy my wife something nice for the 4th of July," Nickell said at a press conference in July. "I had no idea that ticket was worth $150 million!"
He went home and checked his numbers online an hour before his wife got home.
"I looked at ticket and couldn't stop shaking!" he said. "At first I felt guilty I won. Then I realized that I'm the guy that gets to stand up and say 'BINGO!' We all play the game, it just so happens I'm the guy who got to win this time."
Nickell has hired a financial planner to safeguard his money and says he is happy that his family will be taken care of in the future.