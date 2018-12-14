Elon Musk tweets fans might see a Tesla pickup truck next year

Elon Musk Tesla's pickup truck is coming and it's going to look "really futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner,'" he told Recode in November (referring to the sci-fi movie).

Now, Musk says there might be a prototype of that "heart-stopping" truck as soon as 2019, because "he's "dying to make a pickup truck so bad," he tweeted Tuesday.

Musk's tweet has since racked up over 4,000 likes and prompted nearly 600 comments.

The Tesla CEO has already shared an image of the what the pickup might look like (above).

Though Musk told Recode he couldn't share details on the pickup, in June, he asked his millions of Twitter followers what they would like to see in the truck and got thousands of responses.

In the Twitter exchange, Musk said the pickup will have "dual motor all-wheel drive w crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load. Those will be standard" and "Pickup truck will have power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V, high power tools in field all day. No generator needed."

When a Twitter user suggested the vehicle should be able to detect a young child crossing in front of the car, Musk responded, "Camera & onboard neural net should detect [that]. If very close (below 15 ft), will show up on ultrasonics."

In 2017, Musk tweeted the pickup would be unveiled "in 18 to 24 months," but more recently said the pickup would be made after Tesla's Model 3 (now in production) and its upcoming Y SUV, according to CNBC.

But a pickup isn't the only thing Musk has in mind for Tesla: In a Dec. 9 tweet, Musk revealed that Tesla is testing automated driving with no driver input and Musk said the results "will blow your mind. Automatically passes slow cars & takes highway interchanges & off-ramps," he tweeted.

"Already testing traffic lights, stop signs & roundabouts in development software," he added. "Your Tesla will soon be able to go from your garage at home to parking at work with no driver input at all."

