Tesla's pickup truck will be like something out of 'Blade Runner,' CEO Elon Musk says

Elon Musk is serious about plans for a Tesla pickup truck, and says it's going to look like something out of the sci-fi movie "Blade Runner."

Musk announced plans for a Tesla pickup truck as far back as April 2017, saying in a Twitter post that the vehicle would be unveiled "in 18 to 24 months" — he later followed up to say the truck would be made "right after" the firm builds its Model Y SUV.

The electric vehicle manufacturer unveiled early sketches of what the pickup truck would look like last November, at an event held by the firm where it unveiled its semitruck and Roadster sports car.

Now, Musk has come out with some more details about the vehicle, telling Recode's Kara Swisher during a podcast that it will be "like a really futurist-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck."

It's the product the Tesla CEO is "personally most fired up about," he said in his interview with Swisher.