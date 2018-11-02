Autos

Tesla's pickup truck will be like something out of 'Blade Runner,' CEO Elon Musk says

  • Musk said Tesla's pickup truck will be "like a really futurist-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck."
  • It's the product the Tesla CEO is "personally most fired up about" and has wanted to make "for a long time."
Elon Musk is serious about plans for a Tesla pickup truck, and says it's going to look like something out of the sci-fi movie "Blade Runner."

Musk announced plans for a Tesla pickup truck as far back as April 2017, saying in a Twitter post that the vehicle would be unveiled "in 18 to 24 months" — he later followed up to say the truck would be made "right after" the firm builds its Model Y SUV.

The electric vehicle manufacturer unveiled early sketches of what the pickup truck would look like last November, at an event held by the firm where it unveiled its semitruck and Roadster sports car.

Now, Musk has come out with some more details about the vehicle, telling Recode's Kara Swisher during a podcast that it will be "like a really futurist-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck."

It's the product the Tesla CEO is "personally most fired up about," he said in his interview with Swisher.

Asked about whether the vehicle would fly with consumers, Musk said: "You know, I actually don't know if a lot of people will buy this pickup truck or not, but I don't care."

He added: "I mean I do care, eventually, you know. Like sure, I care. We wanna get gasoline, diesel pickup trucks off the road."

Musk said the pickup truck is "something I've been wanting to make for a long time." He said that, if the vehicle only finds favor with a small number of customers, "I guess we'll make a more conventional truck in the future."

Tesla's boss also spoke about the company's upcoming four-seater sports car, the Roadster, boasting the vehicle would be "the fastest sports car on every dimension."

"It's important to have an electric sports car that's faster than the fastest gasoline sports car," Musk said. "And it helps address that halo effect that gasoline sports cars have. So I think it's important to do that to show that, you know, electric is the best architecture."

