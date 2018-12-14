These clever 'Shark Tank' products are perfect stocking-stuffers 

From luxurious face masks to oddball toys, the products from companies on ABC's "Shark Tank" are often incredibly clever. Many are also perfectly priced and sized to serve as stocking-stuffers this holiday season. All of the products below scored lucrative deals with Sharks like Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran.
Fidgetland Noah
The holidays are stressful, so this stress-relief gadget by Fidgetland is a fun and useful stocking-stuffer. The Noah fidget toy is made from two interlocking rings connected by a silicone band. You put it on your finger and roll the rings back and forth (like "a treadmill for your fingers" according to company founder Jason Burns). It's a discreet way to reduce stress and anxiety, while helping with focus and attention, according to Fidgetland. Barbara Corcoran liked it —she invested $50,000 for a 20 percent stake in the company on season nine of "Shark Tank."
Pop it Pal
If you know someone who loves popping pimples, this is for them. Pop It Pal is a silicon toy (resembling a sponge) with 16 "ready-made pimples." When you squeeze them, "pus" (made from natural oils and beeswax) oozes out. According to the company, squeezing fake zits can relieve stress and give you "that extreme satisfaction that comes when popping a pimple." Kevin O'Leary invested $250,000 in Pop It Pal for 5 percent equity and royalties on season 10 of "Shark Tank."
BottleKeeper
Buy it now: The standard 2.0 Bottlekeeper; $34.99
Christmas may not be the time your beer-loving friends are dreaming of a cold one, but this stocking-stuffer will certainly come in handy when the weather warms up. BottleKeeper is a stainless steel bottle padded and insulated with neoprene so it can hold a glass beer bottle, keep it cold and protect it from breaking if dropped. It even has a bottle opener attached to its cap. On season 10, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner invested $1 million for a 5 percent stake in Bottlekeeper, as well as royalties.
Lace Your Face
Face masks are having a moment. Dermovia's Lace Your Face mask from "Shark Tank" is anti-aging (it uses trendy ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen and hyaluronic acid) and its patented lace masks include ear loops and a chin strap so that the mask stays put. Lori Greiner invested in the product in season nine of "Shark Tank," giving Dermovia $350,000 for a 15 percent stake.
Nui "keto-friendly" cookies
No holiday stocking would be complete without some sweets, even for low-carb keto dieters. Nui, the "keto-friendly" cookies from season 10 of "Shark Tank," are low-sugar and high-fat (think coconut oil and grass-fed butter), which tracks with the constraints of a ketogenic diet. Guest Shark Alex Rodriguez invested $300,000 for a 25 percent stake in Nui when in the Tank.
