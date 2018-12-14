These clever 'Shark Tank' products are perfect stocking-stuffers 

No holiday stocking would be complete without some sweets, even for low-carb keto dieters. Nui, the "keto-friendly" cookies from season 10 of "Shark Tank," are low-sugar and high-fat (think coconut oil and grass-fed butter), which tracks with the constraints of a ketogenic diet. Guest Shark Alex Rodriguez invested $300,000 for a 25 percent stake in Nui when in the Tank.

