Unicorns, sparkly slime, and poop. If that sounds like a match made in heaven, you're in luck.

One of the hottest toys this holiday season is Poopsie Surprise Unicorn, a unicorn doll with luscious locks that poops colorful sparkling slime.

CNBC Make It wanted you to witness the magic for yourself, so we snatched up one of the few remaining Poopsies Surprise Unicorns for $49.99 at Target.

While getting a kids' toy unicorn to poop rainbows sounds like it should be simple, it wasn't.

How many adults does it take to get Poopsie Surprise Unicorn to poop sparkling slime? Apparently more than four. That's how many producers were left scratching their heads over the complicated toy.