Gnock Fah was then a 26-year-old Hong Kong-based investment analyst with big plans to shake-up the travel industry. He already had a co-founder in fellow financier and long-time friend Ethan Lin, but the pair had one major problem: They needed a tech brain to execute their vision.

"I didn't know anything about tech back then from my finance background," Gnock Fah told CNBC Make It.

Not one to let that stand in his way, Gnock Fah consulted a U.S. tech friend to find out the most useful coding language — which, in 2014, he was told, was PHP — and got stalking.

"I probably read through at least 500 profiles," said the Klook co-founder, who used the language as an initial filter. He then honed in on the most built-out profiles, reasoning that they would be most likely to respond.

"It was determination, I would say. We knew we wanted to be (a) tech-plus-travel (business)."