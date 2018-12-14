However, he added that LinkedIn should only be the first step. Both those looking for a co-founder, and those who find themselves approached, should make sure they thoroughly vet their prospective partner in person too.
"For personality and motivation you'll need to meet them in person and ensure there is 'chemistry.' It really is a lot like dating and co-founding a start-up is a lot like marriage. Communication is paramount!" said Dixon.
"Klook seems to have followed this process well, finding a good skillset fit through LinkedIn, then meeting in person to ensure personalities and motivations were aligned before moving ahead."
LinkedIn agreed.
"Beyond taking the first step to connect on LinkedIn, it's great that they also had a period of 'courtship', making sure that they share the same commitment to and passion for a vision for the company, before tying the knot," Roger Pua, LinkedIn's senior director of brand marketing and communications in APAC and China, told CNBC Make It via email.
Pua added that those hoping to replicate Klook's technique should keep their profile up-to-date so they attract the right opportunities.
"Whether you are looking for a business partner or to be approached by others on LinkedIn, a credible LinkedIn profile can be your best foot forward," said Pua
"It makes it easier for potential connections to find you, and then get an idea of who you are as a professional, the industry you are in and what you are interested in etc."
