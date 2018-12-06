Steven Lam always had an entrepreneurial spirit.

From teaching himself to fix bikes, to selling electronics and serving hot dogs, the high school dropout got creative in his teens to progress up from the low-income family in which he was raised.

But the venture that shot him to fame and spawned Hong Kong's first unicorn — a start-up valued at $1 billion or more — was actually born more out of accident than anything.

The idea came to Lam and his two fellow co-founders when they were working on another business entirely: A start-up selling advertising on takeaway boxes.