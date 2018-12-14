VISIT CNBC.COM

The Definitive Guide to Buying Your First Home

This map shows how much it costs to own a home in every US state

There are an estimated 76.7 million homeowners in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which recently released its 2013-2017 American Community Survey five-year estimates. Their homes are worth a median $217,600, and those with a mortgage spend a median $1,500 per month on housing costs.

Where you live makes a huge difference in terms of how much you have to shell out, though. While residents of Alabama own homes with a median value of around $141,000, in the District of Columbia the typical home is worth more than $600,000.

How does your state stack up? Below, check out a breakdown of the median home value in every U.S. state and the District of Columbia, as well as how much homeowners with a mortgage pay per month to cover housing expenses.

Alabama

Median home value: $141,300
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,123

Alaska

Median home value: $273,100
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,844

Arizona

Median home value: $223,400
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,365

Arkansas

Median home value: $128,500
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,025

Self-made millionaire: Don't buy a house before you ask yourself this question
California

Median home value: $509,400
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $2,269

Colorado

Median home value: $348,900
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,681

Connecticut

Median home value: $273,100
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,976

Delaware

Median home value: $252,800
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,507

District of Columbia

Median home value: $607,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $2,432

Florida

Median home value: $214,000
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,423

Georgia

Median home value: $173,700
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,341

Hawaii

Median home value: $617,400
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $2,337

Idaho

Median home value: $207,100
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,213

Illinois

Median home value: $195,300
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,603

The income you need to afford a home in the biggest US cities
Indiana

Median home value: $141,100
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,089

Iowa

Median home value: $149,100
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,205

Kansas

Median home value: $150,600
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,314

Kentucky

Median home value: $141,000
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,123

Louisiana

Median home value: $162,500
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,233

Maine

Median home value: $191,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,313

Maryland

Median home value: $312,500
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,915

Massachusetts

Median home value: $385,400
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $2,108

Michigan

Median home value: $155,700
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,231

Don't make this mistake if you can't afford a 20% down payment when buying a home
Minnesota

Median home value: $224,000
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,500

Mississippi

Median home value: $120,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,090

Missouri

Median home value: $156,700
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,207

Montana

Median home value: $231,300
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,367

Nebraska

Median home value: $155,800
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,334

Nevada

Median home value: $258,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,428

New Hampshire

Median home value: $263,600
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,874

New Jersey

Median home value: $334,900
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $2,348

New Mexico

Median home value: $171,300
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,244

New York

Median home value: $314,500
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $2,036

Suze Orman: Here's the No. 1 thing to do now if you want to buy a house in the next 6 months
North Carolina

Median home value: $171,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,242

North Dakota

Median home value: $194,700
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,356

Ohio

Median home value: $144,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,214

Oklahoma

Median home value: $137,400
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,183

Oregon

Median home value: $319,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,629

Pennsylvania

Median home value: $181,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,438

Rhode Island

Median home value: $257,800
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,782

South Carolina

Median home value: $161,800
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,195

South Dakota

Median home value: $167,600
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,283

The biggest mistake millennials are making is not buying a home, says financial expert
Tennessee

Median home value: $167,500
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,184

Texas

Median home value: $172,200
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,513

Utah

Median home value: $275,100
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,467

Vermont

Median home value: $226,300
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,527

Virginia

Median home value: $273,400
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,718

Washington

Median home value: $339,000
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,806

West Virginia

Median home value: $119,800
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $984

Wisconsin

Median home value: $178,900
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,358

Wyoming

Median home value: $214,300
Median monthly costs for owners with a mortgage: $1,386

Kevin O'Leary: Use this test to decide if you should buy or rent a house
