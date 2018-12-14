This map shows how much it costs to own a home in every US state

There are an estimated 76.7 million homeowners in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which recently released its 2013-2017 American Community Survey five-year estimates. Their homes are worth a median $217,600, and those with a mortgage spend a median $1,500 per month on housing costs.

Where you live makes a huge difference in terms of how much you have to shell out, though. While residents of Alabama own homes with a median value of around $141,000, in the District of Columbia the typical home is worth more than $600,000.

How does your state stack up? Below, check out a breakdown of the median home value in every U.S. state and the District of Columbia, as well as how much homeowners with a mortgage pay per month to cover housing expenses.