This 38-year-old quit his finance job — here's how he's now making 6 figures freelancing on Fiverr

At that point, Feldman was bringing in $7,000 to $8,000 a month from his copywriting services. Now, Feldman has expanded his writing services and offers sales copywriting (priced at $5 for 20 words), Amazon product descriptions (prices run from $45 to $85), SEO blog posts and articles (priced at $100 for 1,000 words) and building Wordpress websites (priced at $495). His profile boasts over 1,000 reviews, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, many of which note that Feldman is easy to work with and responsive.
Feldman says his clients are wide-ranging, and he does everything from writing website copy to marketing materials to social media posts. Once, he even wrote a 50-page corporate sustainability report for an international oil company, a project he recalls took him weeks (that one was under-priced, he notes, adding that he only made around $1,000). Feldman's average selling price for an order is $57, and at all times, he usually has around 20 to 30 orders in his queue. His day is peppered with work, but he chooses to stay up late, sometimes until midnight or later, to work on orders so that he can spend time with his family when the kids are home from their school day.
"On average, I probably spend around 50 hours a week working on Fiverr," Feldman says. "It's pretty much seven days a week because inquiries and questions keep coming from customers. However, Fiverr does have an out-of-office feature for holidays and vacations. This Christmas break, while I'm not putting on my out-of-office feature, I plan to set longer deadlines for myself (and clients) so I have time to spend with my family."
In 2016, Feldman brought in $24,000, and in 2017 that number spiked to $75,000. For 2018, as of early December, Feldman has made $125,000 on Fiverr. He also recently teamed up with someone else he met on Fiverr, and the pair launched a digital marketing agency about six months ago, offering services like copywriting and web design.
"I think freelancing definitely is the future, especially with the access everyone has now to the internet, social media, everything has just exploded," Feldman says. "And everyone can hang up their sign — like there's nobody telling you that you can't do anything."
While the money is great — and has enabled Feldman's family to take a recent vacation to Hawaii — what he loves most about freelancing is the freedom. He enjoys working from home; it allows him to get his two kids (12-year-old Jackson and 10-year-old Sophie) ready for school in the mornings, grab lunch with Melissa and coach his son's basketball team. Now, he's much happier than when he was toiling away in a cubicle.
"It was a good paying job, good benefits, good pay," Feldman says of his previous career in finance. "I lived in a really nice neighborhood, drove nice cars. People would look at me and think 'Oh, that guy's got it made,' which, I did. But I was like dead inside...and so my advice is, just don't spend any more time doing what you don't like. There's opportunities out there."
