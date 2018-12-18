This 38-year-old quit his finance job — here's how he's now making 6 figures freelancing on Fiverr

During their time abroad, to keep them financially afloat, Feldman signed up for Fiverr, the online marketplace for freelancing services that range from writing to business to programming and tech. The end goal was not necessarily to have Fiverr be his new full-time gig, he says, but simply a way to make some extra cash while traveling and figuring out his next steps.

Initially, in late 2014, Feldman's Fiverr offerings were very much in his wheelhouse: financial analysis, Excel modelings and PowerPoint presentations. But there was hardly any demand, and he had only sold one or two of those gigs priced at around $20 each.

So Feldman started poking around on Fiverr, trying to figure out how people were making serious money. He looked at how many orders sellers had in their queue, what they were selling and what their reviews were. That's when he stumbled across a "brainstorming" gig. People were offering services like, "I will brainstorm five names for your book" or "brainstorm names for products." Feldman thought to himself, "I'm pretty creative, I can come up with names for people," and began offering brainstorming services. He posted a video advertising his brainstorming service and demand picked up.

At first, while still on the road, Feldman was making around $600 a month via Fiverr. Orders were rolling in and he was getting good reviews, so it inspired him to figure out ways to ramp up his business. He hunted around Fiverr for other lucrative gigs. When he hit upon copywriting and its high demand, he started offering the service in mid-2015, charging $5 for 100 words. No matter that he hadn't done it before as long as he could learn.

"I feel like I have kind of a natural ability to talk to people, to engage people, to make them feel confident that I can help them ... like I know what I'm talking about, what I'm doing," says Feldman. "And so I think people, whether it's on Fiverr or anywhere else, I think that when they came across me, they thought, 'Oh, this guy knows what he's doing, and he's got a bunch of good reviews.'"

It was around this time that Feldman and his family returned to the states. With his family's finances dwindling, he took a corporate job in Boise, Idaho, but still kept his Fiverr side hustle. Soon, Feldman's copywriting business on Fiverr exploded and he was essentially working two full-time jobs. He would wake up at 6 a.m. to handle Fiverr, then go to his corporate job, and then after getting home around 5 p.m., he would work on copywriting until 1 a.m.

It was exhausting, Feldman recalls. He'd raised his prices and was making enough money via Fiverr to support his family, but he was under contract at his corporate gig. It took two years to fulfill his contract, then Feldman quit the rat race for good in May 2017.

"It was literally opening up the door for me to be my own boss," Feldman says. "I could finally see a light at the end of the tunnel, which was really motivating and fun, actually."