Klee first started tutoring as a student at Princeton University, where he discovered that he could turn his understanding of standardized tests into a way to earn extra cash. "I've always loved teaching people," he says. "I coach jiu jitsu as a hobby, I love teaching friends … Tutoring was a chance to do teaching for serious."

After graduating from college in 2015, Klee moved to Singapore to work for a test-prep company. While the company provided a good starting point, Klee soon realized he didn't like his employer all that much. Still, he wanted to continue tutoring. "I really do love teaching," he says. "I never really loved school, but I love being on the other side of a classroom."

Klee didn't want to seek out a different test-prep company, though. He acknowledges that he's not exactly an ideal staff member.

"I'm actually a really terrible employee," he says. That's because "I always think I know better than other people, and sometimes I do and sometimes I don't. Sometimes I'm just being stubborn."

He decided to work for himself instead.