Here's the budget breakdown of a 34-year-old who makes $150,000 and is excellent with money

What Ilieva makes each year varies but, in a typical year she brings in between $80,000 and $150,000, primarily as a brand consultant. She runs her own marketing agency, DLA, An Agency, which specializes in brand and business development for food and beverage companies. Ilieva started the business with the contacts she made during her time working for Patron right after college and built it out from there.

Although Ilieva has held numerous corporate jobs since she graduated from De Anza College in Cupertino, California, she has developed extracurricular projects as well. "I've always been building my network on the side because you never know what can happen nowadays," she says. "It's always good to have something to fall back on."

She started her agency eight years ago and, after a layoff in 2016, decided to pursue the business full-time.

Hard work is in her nature. She was born in what used to be Yugoslavia and moved to the U.S. with her mother's family when she was four. Once there, she and her mother lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn with two other families' worth of relatives for over a decade. "My experience with money was seeing my family hustle," she says. "They were locksmiths and everyone was pooling money."

That mindset still affects how she looks at her finances today. "Every dollar I spend, I think of how I can make three dollars to cover it," she says. "I buy a purse for $200 and I'm like, 'Where am I going to make $500 tomorrow?'"