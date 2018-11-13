Here's the budget breakdown of a 34-year-old who makes $150,000 and is excellent with money

Dijana Ilieva never stops dreaming about what's next.
Living in New York City, the 34-year-old entrepreneur has taken on a variety of projects throughout the years, including working at corporate jobs, building a branding agency of her own and helping to run a nonprofit.
"There's just so many ways to make money now," she says. "We're so fortunate to be in this era where [if] you have the internet, you can make money. You can get on Fiverr and offer someone to sing a song about their name. You can go out and sell your things. There's just so many different ways to make money."
Growing up as an immigrant in a shared Brooklyn apartment, Ilieva learned to hustle to achieve her goals. Here's how she started with nothing and now earns six figures.