Darren Criss says working on 'Versace' was like getting to sit with the cool kids at lunch

Criss, however, doesn't measure success with such accolades. In fact, he tellsCNBC Make Itthat even if no one had watched "Versace," he would have been just as proud of the series. That's because he considers it a success just to work with people in the industry whom he has long admired, like fellow "Versace" stars Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin.

"It's like being at the [cafeteria] in high school," Criss, 31, tells CNBC Make. "You've got your tray, and what you wouldn't give to just sit with those people. Those are the people that matter to me, and that I know I can contribute to. Like, put me in, coach.

"Finally getting to sit at the table and knowing that you have something to say to these people, and hopefully add to what makes that table exciting, is a real feather in my cap that I've worked my entire life towards," he says.

Criss has earned his spot at the table. His resume includes starring roles in Fox's hit show "Glee," FX's "American Horror Story" and "A Very Potter Musical." In "Versace," Criss gave a chilling performance as Andrew Cunanan, the 27-year-old serial killer who assassinated renowned fashion designer Versace in 1997.