Want to make more money in 2019? Be prepared to prove this 1 thing to your boss

If making more money in 2019 is your goal, then you've got three options:

Ask for a raise. Find a new job with higher pay. Take up a side hustle.

The first option can be intimidating. While the economy did well in 2018, the average salary increase given by employers were estimated to be a mere 3 percent. That's not too far off from 3.1 percent, though, which is the expected average pay raise in 2019, according to professional services firm Aon's annual survey on U.S. salary increases.

The good news is that companies are willing to give their best employees about a 5 percent bump.