6 schools that don't require tuition until you get a job

Want to pursue a degree in STEM but high tuition costs are holding you back?



That's understandable. Student loan debt currently exceeds $1.5 trillion and despite a strong jobs report, many college grads are unable to find work.

Lucky for you, a number of schools now offer deferred tuition plans, particularly for those looking to join the tech field.

Unlike your typical four-year college, students at these schools can choose not to pay a penny unless they find work within a specified time frame. In most cases, the schools charge a percentage of a student's first few years of salary, but only if they earn above a certain amount.

By not charging tuition upfront, these schools believe they can lower tech's barrier for entry and attract students who don't want to incur student loan debt without a guaranteed job upon graduation.

Before you apply, talk to current and former students to understand if the program is a fit for you and your needs. Keep in mind that many of these programs require full-time commitments due to their shorter timeframes and condensed curriculums.

Many of these schools do require deposits and offer other funding options as well, including traditional monthly tuition payments and scholarships.

Make sure you read the fine print and understand the terms of any agreement you sign. Furthermore, know that non-traditional programs don't always offer accreditation like some classic four-year institutions. That said, if you plan to work for an employer that values training over a piece of paper, these six schools might be worth checking out: