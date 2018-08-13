More than 1 million people default on their student loans each year

"The issue of default appears to be more concentrated in neighborhoods of color."

People who default on their student loans are more likely to live in Hispanic and black neighborhoods, Blagg found. Previous research has shown that people of color are more burdened by their education debt, because they have less parental wealth to draw on as well as higher rates of unemployment.

In addition, the average defaulter resides in an area where the median income is around $50,000, compared with around $60,000 for nondefaulters.

Ironically, those with the smallest loan balances are the most likely to be unable to pay off their debt.

Almost 1 in 3 people who owe less than $5,000 for their education default within four years, compared to just 15 percent of borrowers who owed more than $35,000, the Urban Institute found.

This is in large part because many students who drop out of school have less debt, but are more burdened by it since they don't have the benefit of a degree, said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert.

In addition, he said, "They often lack awareness of options for dealing with the debt, such as deferments, forbearances, income-driven repayment and loan forgiveness."