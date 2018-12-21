Three Detroit-based siblings have turned a niche product, ugly Christmas sweaters, into a business that does millions in sales every year.

Over the past three months, Fred, Mark and Vanessa Hajjar, who run UglyChristmasSweater.com, have had over 130,000 orders come in. They're on track to bring in $6.2 million in revenue this year, according to co-founder Fred Hajjar. That's almost double what they brought in just three years ago.

This is the sixth year the siblings have been operating the site and each year brings new opportunities to grow and expand. The site now not only offers festive sweaters, which generally cost between $30 and $70, but also leggings, pajamas and even stuffed animals.

Fred Hajjar, 38, tells CNBC Make It that the most rewarding aspect of running his own business is knowing he built this from scratch — with the help of his family.

Working with his siblings is "usually great," he says. "Of course we bicker sometimes, but at the end of the day, we know that we have a goal here and that's to make sure the business succeeds."