My dad's smart gift-giving tradition has taught me a critical money lesson

My dad takes my two brothers and me shopping once a year: the week of Christmas.

We're on the look out for what he has coined our "go-to gift." We can choose whatever we want, within reason, as long as we can explain exactly how we're going to use it over at least the next year. As my dad likes to say, "Anything goes … as long as it's utilitarian."

As a result, we each devote real time to thinking about a quality purchase that will truly be functional, useful and durable. After all, we only have one shot each year.

My go-to gift last year was a business casual outfit that I've been able to wear both to the office and out with friends. One year, it was a high-quality pair of running leggings. As an avid runner, that one wasn't a hard sell.

Other years, I've sold him on a gym membership and a cocktail dress.