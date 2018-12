On Friday, Mark Cuban purchased a new $19 million vacation home in swanky Laguna Beach, California.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot contemporary home is in the Montage Residences, where owners have access to the hotel's amenities, including room service, housekeeping, the spa and the concierge.

The $19 million transaction was the highest sale in the exclusive oceanfront community in 2018, according to sellers Villa Real Estate.

Take a look inside.