5 signs you really can't function on less than 8 hours of sleep

You might think you don't need the seven to nine hours of sleep most experts recommend, but you probably do. Even if you're not yawning and nodding off, sleep deprivation might be playing havoc with your mood and emotions, and tanking your professional and personal relationships.

We're poor judges of our own fatigue, sleep expert Katharina Lederle tells CNBC Make It, and many choose to not to accept how sleep can impact productivity since they believe they can simply power through.

For many, though, understanding the surprising ways sleep impacts relationships and emotions can be a powerful catalyst for change. "It comes down to being open and receptive," she says.

Knowing the warning signs is an important first step to helping yourself or even someone else. Here are five science-backed signs you might need more sleep than you're getting, signs featured in Lederle's new book "Sleep Sense."