Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama has been named America's "Most Admired Woman" in 2018, ending Hillary Clinton's 17-year winning run.

The lawyer, author, and activist won the 2018 poll convincingly, securing 15 percent of the mentions among the 1,025 of people surveyed.

Scoring 5 percent, TV personality Oprah Winfrey was second in the annual poll compiled by Gallup, while former Secretary of State Clinton dropped two places to third, and current first lady Melania Trump finished fourth.