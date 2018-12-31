Bill Gates asked himself these questions at the close of 2018

For many, the new year is a time for reflecting on the past as well as looking toward the future. Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates recently sat down to take stock of his personal and work life in a tradition he calls an "end-of-year assessment."
"Some people think it is corny, but I like the tradition," writes Gates in a blog posted Saturday. For his 2018 reflection, Gates began by asking himself, "What was I excited about?" and "What could I have done better?"
Gates' end-of-year assessment tradition dates back to his childhood. As a kid, his parents would send out Christmas cards with a rundown on what his family was up to. One card, for example, had updates such as, "Dad's law firm is growing, Mom's volunteer work is going strong, the girls are doing well in school, Bill is a handful," recalls Gates.