'You Are a Badass at Making Money' author: This is the biggest millennial money mistake

Before Jen Sincero made a name for herself as a success coach and New York Times best-selling author, she was scraping by as a freelance writer, earning $28,000 a year. "I was living in Venice Beach, California, in a teeny, tiny, crappy apartment," the now 53-year-old tells CNBC Make It.

And, until eight years ago, she had nothing in savings.

Today, Sincero is "making seven figures as a success coach and author," she writes in her 2017 bestseller, "You Are a Badass at Making Money." And if she were to give millennials one piece of money advice, it would be the same thing she'd tell her younger self: Focus on earning.

"The biggest money mistake that young people make today is not really focusing on making it," says Sincero.

That's a lesson she didn't learn until her 40s, she admits. Still, as soon as she started focusing on earning, her financial situation started to improve.