5 tips for making a difficult workplace culture work for you

Being at odds with a new office culture may not only be uncomfortable, but it could also be a deal breaker for many people.

That's according to a survey from Deloitte, which found that, along with good pay, a positive culture ranks as the most important workplace consideration for millennial and Gen Z employees.

The report, published last year, noted that young professionals today typically view inclusive workplace cultures as critical, with many saying they'd choose a company based on whether or not its values align with their own. As a result, the survey said, "companies and senior management teams that are most aligned with millennials" are likely to "attract and retain the best millennial talent and, in turn, potentially achieve better financial performance."

That can raise issues for those who find themselves out of place in a new working environment. So, just what can you do to make the best of a difficult workplace culture? CNBC Make It gathered tips from experts to find out.